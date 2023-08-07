Good evening, everyone!

We had a few strong to severe thunderstorms this morning, along with a mild start. We are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under the Marginal risk for severe weather. SPC has the northern and southwestern counties under the Slight risk. Main threats for this evening and tonight will be pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding. The tornado threat for tonight is low, but not absent. As we wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures will be mild ranging from the upper 50’s to low 70’s. Tuesday’s afternoon temps will be warmer in the 90’s and 100’s. Be weather aware this evening. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel