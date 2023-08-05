Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are expecting a nice start in the 60’s and 70’s for this Saturday morning. Some of us could wake up to a few light showers and thunderstorms. Around noon, the temps are expected to be in the 90’s along with some breezy winds. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected all throughout the High Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. Pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and lightning will be the main threats for today’s event. Afternoon temps for this afternoon will be hot in the 90’s and 100’s. For tonight, we are tracking a front for the area which will drop decrease those temps into the low 90’s for the start of the new week. Be weather aware this evening. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel