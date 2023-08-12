Good evening, everyone!

Once again, another hot day for our area, in which highs across our region have peaked into the upper 90’s and triple digits. This heat has even led to the issuance of a heat advisory in our southeastern counties going into the late evening. Accompanied with this summer heat, is a plethora of scattered thunderstorms. In fact, a slight risk remains in effect for the northern viewing area including southwestern Kansas, northern TX panhandle, and the entirety of the OK panhandle. Furthermore, a severe thunderstorm watch also remains in effect until 9 PM MDT / 10 PM CDT for the same area outlined in the slight risk. A strong cluster of storms is present in the OK panhandle as well as the SW KS region, and this complex has processed a history of producing large hail and strong winds. Further to the south, widely scattered thunderstorms have developed off the outflow from the previously mentioned storms to the north, even leading to some storm development in the Amarillo proper.

Forecaster Landry Judd