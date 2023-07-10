Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s across the High Plains with patchy fog. Areas to the northwest are seeing visibility as low as one mile. Use caution if having to make the morning commute. Temps will return to the 90s across the majority of the Panhandle with a few in the upper 80s for this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening. Models are currently indicating most of this will be more isolated as storms move west to east. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a slight risk of severe weather throughout the region with our main concerns being strong winds and heavy rainfall. Calmer weather is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday before storms return towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Temps will rise into the 100s for Tuesday through Thursday for parts of the Panhandle. Stay hydrated.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas