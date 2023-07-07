Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. Strong to severe thunderstorms across the northeastern part of the viewing area. Storms continue to push to the SE with a watch in effect until 10 AM. Temps will return to the 90s across the Panhandle this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle once more this evening. Storms will mostly be isolated to start off and become scattered as they track west to east. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a slight risk for the majority of the area meaning damaging winds and large hail will be our main concern. Severe weather will continue through the weekend as more rain potential will be in the forecast. On Saturday, the top half of the Panhandle will be under a slight risk and on Sunday a marginal risk for the region. Cooler temps on tap as the cold front will move back this evening. 80’s for both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to stay weather aware for today and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas