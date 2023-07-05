Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. Temps will return to the 90s across the Panhandle for areas ahead of the cold front moving in. Areas to the north will be in the 70s to upper 80s. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening. Storms will become more strong and scattered as we end the day into the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a slight risk of severe weather for the top half of the viewing area. The determining factor for severe weather and how high our temps will reach today will be determined by the cold front and low pressure system. Additionally, this front will become stationary meaning that we could still see disturbances for the next few days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas