Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. Conditions for this morning are pleasant as we are tracking clear skies and light winds. For this afternoon we are forecasting a hot day with severe weather potential. Temps will be in the 90s to low 100s with gust potential up to 25 mph. The heat wave persists as we kick off summer this morning. The SPC outlook has a slight risk of severe weather across our central and eastern counties this evening. We are tracking the dryline and an upper level that will help the storm be strong to severe. Anything east of that dryline will have a good chance of seeing those storms this evening. Hail and wind will be our main hazards but tornado threat is still present as well as flooding. The heat looks to continue across the state for the next 8-14 days. The CPC has the bulk of the heat over Texas with below-average precipitation for those days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas