Good morning, folks!

We are still tracking a low-pressure system making its way across portions of the Lone Star State and Oklahoma for this morning. There is still a lift in the atmosphere with enough moisture to give us ongoing showers for today. Temperatures are falling into the 40s and 50s. Temps will remain on the cool side for this afternoon ranging between the 50s to the 60s. There will be a break from the rain for our western/central counties this morning with some breezy conditions once again. Some storms could be on the strong side for this evening. There is a slight risk of severe weather for southern counties as we could see those damaging winds up to 60 to 70 mph and hail up to an inch and a half. Lingering showers will continue until Wednesday morning before we do clear out by Wednesday evening. Temperatures from here on out will continue to climb as we are tracking upper 90s to triple-digit temperatures for the weekend.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas