Strong storms possible this evening and tonight

Good morning, folks!

Temps this morning have fallen into the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Temps this afternoon will climb into the 80s across the majority of the Panhandle. Windy conditions will be in place as we will see gusts up to 40 mph for us here in Amarillo. However, the main topic is the potential for severe weather after 6 pm. Our eastern counties from SW Kansas into SE of the Texas Panhandle sit under an enhanced risk of severe weather. All ingredients will be there for all hazards of severe weather. The main threat will be large hail and straight-line winds but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Cooler temps are on the way as we cool down into the 60s for the end of the workweek. Temps rebound to around seasonal by the start of the next workweek.

Stay weather aware for today.

Maria Pasillas