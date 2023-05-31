Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms continue to track to the east this morning. The highs for today will be in the 80s with more rain on the way. Strong thunderstorms are forecasted to return this evening and tonight. The Strom Prediction Center has our western counties under a slight risk of severe weather with a marginal tag surrounding that. Our main threats will be wind and hail damage along with some flooding concerns. Flooding has been a huge concern this morning with numerous advisories going into effect. Severe weather will persist as we progress through the workweek with temps falling back into the 70s on Thursday and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas