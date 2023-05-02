Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will range in the 70s to low 80s for today with occasionally breezy conditions. Precipitation is in the forecast for today during the evening and night hours. A warm front will lift through the area today and on the back end, we will see those cells beginning to develop. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across our southwestern counties for hazards including 60 mph wind gusts and hail up to 1″. For Wednesday, a dryline looks to build up in eastern New Mexico. This will give us in the Texas Panhandle another round of showers and thunderstorms. A general chance for severe weather from the SPC on Wednesday and Thursday. Warm temps in the 80s from Wednesday through Sunday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas