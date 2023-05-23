Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Low visibility has developed across the Panhandle with reports of less than a mile of visibility between Amarillo and Dalhart. Allow for some extra time as fog will continue through mid-morning. Showers and thunderstorms pushed through the High Plains on Monday. The highest observation was in Tulia with 1.69″ of rain. This is the second day that they have received the highest amount of rain. For today, highs will be in the upper 70s to 80s. Severe weather potential will be present once again. The Storm Prediction Center has part of the area under a slight risk of severe weather. Our main threats will be hail and wind. Storms will initiate out in the borderline of NM and the TX Panhandle and track their way to the SE. They will be slow-moving cells so flooding could be present. The tornado threat will be low but not absent.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas