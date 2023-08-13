Good evening, everyone!

A dose of deja vu today with yet another round of strong to severe thunderstorms expected to traverse a large swath of the high plains. This afternoon and evening, a messy cluster of storms is expected to develop in the central panhandle and gradually intensify as they move into the more supportive conditions of the eastern panhandle. The main hazards with these storms will be gusty winds, torrential downpours, along with pockets of large hail associated with the most intense storms. On the bright side, The tornado threat is extremely low today! Our area is currently located within a slight risk (level 2 out of 5 threat in anticipation of the active day ahead). Additionally, another round of thunderstorms and/or showers may try to enter the Amarillo area early Monday morning in response to a southward surging cold front. Speaking of this cold front, the highs on Monday are only expected to top out in the upper 70s and low 80s across the viewing area; a much-needed and well-deserved break from the triple-digit heat that has been plaguing us for the past few weeks.

Forecaster Landry Judd