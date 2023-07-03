Good morning, folk!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. Temps will return to the 90s across the majority of the Panhandle with a few in the upper 80s for this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle this evening along and south of the interstate. Storms will mostly be isolated to stray. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a general chance for storms for that area today, but severe weather potential will increase as we approach Wednesday.

For the Fourth of July, there will be isolated storms to the NW, then on Wednesday, our chance of scattered storms returns. Wednesday and Thursday will be days to stay weather aware as a cold front move in and becomes stationary in the region through Friday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas