Stormy Weekend Weather Outlook

Hello everyone,

Today and tomorrow will see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs holding steady in the 70’s. The likelihood of showers and storms will continue on and off throughout this next week with highs generally warming into the 80’s and low 90’s.

Continuing on the topic of rain, this moisture will be convective in nature, meaning thunderstorms. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat looks to be relatively low on the days of stormy weather, but flooding will be concern. The reason? The ground is already saturated for many locations from previous rains. Please stay weather if a thunderstorm is near you, and seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris