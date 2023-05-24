Hello everyone!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return for yet another day with severe weather possible. The storms look to move from northwest to southeast exiting the area late tonight. Any thunderstorm that forms could become severe quickly with large hail, high winds, and flooding rains. The tornado threat is low, but not completely absent. Stay weather aware if a storm is near your location and seek shelter in a substantial building. Additional thunderstorm activity is likely for tomorrow, Friday, and throughout the beginning of the Memorial Holiday Weekend. Regarding temperatures, nice conditions will continue with overnight lows in the 50’s and afternoon highs in the 70’s and low 80’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable evening, everyone, and remember, if a thunderstorm is near, seek shelter until it passes by, lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris