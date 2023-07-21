Hello everyone.

This afternoon will be much nicer with partly sunny skies, northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures only in the 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 84. The seasonal upper 80’s and low 90’s will return for tomorrow, followed by the hotter mid to upper 90’s on Sunday. Unfortunately, the blistering hot low 100’s look to return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Regarding rainfall – tonight will see occasionally strong to marginally severe thunderstorms moving southeast across our west and southcentral counties. Amarillo might have a thunderstorm in the vicinity late. Any thunderstorm that forms could produce pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Please stay Weather Aware, and seek shelter in a substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris