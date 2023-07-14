Good afternoon, everyone!

The multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms from last night will be giving way to widely separated storms this afternoon and evening. Any of the storms that fire today, could pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Additional activity will be possible for tomorrow and tomorrow night with strong to severe thunderstorms likely. Like the previous rounds, some of the cells will produce hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Infact, flooding issues could occur for some locations tomorrow night into early on Sunday morning. Needless to say, stay weather aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a thunderstorm is near your vicinity. Regarding temperatures, today will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90’s, while tomorrow and Sunday look to be less hot with the 80’s and low 90’s being commonplace. Unfortunately, the upper 90’s and low 100’s could return for Monday through Wednesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris