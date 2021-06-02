Hit or miss storms and a slow warming trend

Hello everyone,

Humid and unseasonably cool weather continues for our second day of June. This afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Also, scattered thunderstorms could role in from New Mexico this evening. Most of the activity should stay below severe limits, but a few of the storms could pulse marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low for tonight.

Tomorrow and Friday should see a general warming trend with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80’s. The low to mid 80’s look plausible on Saturday and Sunday, while the upper 80’s will be likely for Monday. Also, hit or miss storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris