Good evening, everyone!

We are continuing to see showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening. Flooding will be our primary concern due to the already saturated ground and continuous rainfall. We will wake up to cool temperatures in the 50’s. Those temps will increase into the upper 60’s and 70’s for Monday afternoon. For Monday, hit or miss showers and storms could occur throughout the day. Fortunately, light winds will be in our favor for tomorrow. Have a great Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel