Brutally Cold Wind Chills + More Snow

The departing snowstorm from yesterday is aiding with brutally cold temperatures and wind chills this morning. Many locations are waking up to inches of snow on the ground with morning lows running below zero. The frigidness of the air is being exacerbated with wind chills ranging from -5 to -30 degrees. Needless to say, this bitterly cold weather can cause frost bite and hypothermia in a matter of minutes, if outdoors for too long. Bundle up in layers, covering all exposed skin, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside. Also, slow way down, and drive extremely cautiously, if you are traveling. Ice and snow-packed roadways will cause for many delays, and very treacherous travel.

Hardly any melting will occur today with temperatures moderating only into the teens for this afternoon. Tomorrow should see morning lows dropping back to zero for many locations, while afternoon highs will struggle to reach 20. Plus, more snow is expected with the possibility of a few to several inches (depending on where you live), by tomorrow evening – lasting through Wednesday morning. As the day progresses forward, the snow should be winding down by noon with temperatures hovering, once more, only in the teens and low 20’s.

Thursday will start the thawing out trend with sunshine and high around 32. Friday could moderate into the 40’s, while the upcoming weekend should see temperatures back in the 50’s and low 60’s.

Stay safe and warm everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris