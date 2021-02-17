Gradually improving weather; Arctic frigidness slowly leaves

The very frozen and snowy weather as of late will gradually give way to improving conditions. Today unfortunately, will still see more clouds than sunshine, even though are latest round of snow is coming to an end. Speaking of snow, a few more inches may be on the ground in some locations creating very hazardous travel. Slow way down and drive extremely cautiously on all roadways. And it goes without saying, bundle up in layers, covering all exposed skin, and try to limit your time outside. Temperatures this morning are still very frigid with lows close to zero.

As today moves forward, light north winds will continue, with temperatures slowly reaching into the teens and 20’s. Tomorrow should see a few more peeks from the sun with lows in the single digits and low teens, while highs should moderate into the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Finally, as Friday rolls around, the arctic air mass will be well to our east with plenty of sunshine returning, and temperatures warming into the 40’s and low 50’s. Saturday could top out around 60, followed by slightly cooler weather on Sunday with a return to the 40’s and low 50’s.

As of this writing, no additional snow is expected through this weekend.

Stay safe and warm everyone.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris