Good morning, everyone!

It will be a nice day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the northeast around 10 mph. The high for today will be around 86 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the Mid 80s and Low 90’s range. Thunderstorms appear to be southbound today, so chances for storms in Amarillo are on the lower end. Temperatures this week look to stay in the Mid 80’s to Low 90’s for many parts of the panhandle. Storm activity is somewhat likely next weekend with isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday and Saturday evening. Temperatures seem to remain below our seasonal average for next week, staying in the Mid to Low 80’s.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel