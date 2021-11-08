Starting the workweek with warm temps but a cooldown on the way

Good morning, folks!

We are starting the workweek with some nice temps. Most of the area sitting in the 40s and 50s, not feeling like a fall morning. Temps this afternoon will increase into the 80s for parts of the viewing area putting us well above average for this time of year once again. There is a cooldown on the way however as we are tracking a low pressure system over the Central Plains. This system with an attach front will move into the Panhandle by this evening. Winds will slowly switch, and temps will fall into the upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon.

The next seven days look to stay quiet with another front moving into the area on Wednesday into Thursday. These systems will both help decrease our temps into the 50s and 60s. There is a small chance for some showers for our eastern counties as that second front moves into the region. More details to come.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas