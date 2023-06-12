

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with strong to severe thunderstorms across the High Plains. We have seen numerous reports of hail up to 2″ to 2.50″. These are strong storms that will continue through midday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect until 11 AM. Morning temperatures are in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 60s to 70s. T-showers will pulse through the Panhandle with some embedded thunderstorms by this evening. The Strom Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk of severe weather. Our main threats will be flooding as we have seen excessive flooding for the past weeks as well as that hail. Flood warnings and advisories will be in effect through the morning and into the afternoon. The chance of severe weather will decrease through the workweek with a general chance on Wednesday across our northern counties.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas