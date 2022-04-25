Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s and 40s and under a clear sky. Cloud cover for today will increase by midday but expected to move out of the region by tonight. After a cold front this weekend, we are still tracking temps below average for this afternoon. Temps will range in the 60s for most of the Panhandle. Winds will be light for the most part today with the occasional gust up to 25 mph. However, for today we are not tracking any fire weather in the area.

Fire weather does return as we progress into Tuesday with elevated fire concerns. Temps will also return to seasonal for the afternoon and as we continue through the weeks, temps forecasted to be in the 90s for Thursday. A slight chance for some t-showers to move through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas