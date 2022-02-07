Good morning, folks.

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s across the Panhandle. After temps ran below average for a week, they look to return to seasonal for today. 50s and low 60s are expected to be the highs for the viewing area with lows in the upper 20s. As we progress through this week, things will stay quiet with temps in the 50s and 60s. There will be some breezy conditions off and on throughout the week with gusts possible up to 25 miles per hour. A couple of fronts will also rush the area but look to remain on the weak end. Overall, lots of sunshine will be in store for the next seven days.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas