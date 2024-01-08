Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s across the High Plains. We are tracking our low-pressure system inching closer into the Texas Panhandle this morning. Ahead of it we had t-showers in our eastern counties. Behind it, we are already see a snow band in eastern NM and our western counties. Expect falling temps for today with 20s by this evening and teen overnight. Wind chill values will be brutal in the single digits and below zero for some. There is a Blizzard Warning across our SW and northern counties. This is where snow accumulation will be the highest from 2-6″. Visibility for these areas could drop to a quarter of a mile with blowing snow. Travel is not recommended. Addionally, High Wind Warning for the majority of the Panhandle for sustain winds between 30-40 mph and gusts as high as 65 mph. More cold front expected to move in by the end of the week, this will bring us wind chill values over night into the single digits from Friday morning through the weekend. Watching Friday closing for snow showers. Stay tuned!

Scroll down for more news and weather information.