Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Today is the first day of the Spring seasonal and temps will reflect that. Highs will range in the mid 60’s with partly cloudy skies. The downside to this nice warmup will be the winds. Windy conditions from today through the next seven days. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek but also the day with the strongest winds. Gusts will be up to 55 mph which means blowing dust will be a huge concern. Brief showers possible today across our southern counties for the most part. Then our next shot of moisture will be Thursday night as a cold front rolls into the Panhandle.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas