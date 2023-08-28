Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging in the 60s across the High Plains. We have been tracking some rain showers through the morning hours across our western and central counties. Friona and Hereford received 0.72″ of rainfall in an hour. Temps for this afternoon will be around seasonal. Highs for this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front moved through the region on Saturday. That brought us some fall-like weather over the weekend with some rain. Precipitation was the highest across our western and southwestern counties. For this afternoon we could still see some beneficial rainfall across the same areas. T-showers once more for Tuesday before we dry out for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas