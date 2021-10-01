Starting October with temps below average, some rain

Good morning, folks!

Temps outside have fallen into the 50’s for the majority of the Panhandle. Lingering showers continued in the overnight hours into the morning. Rain showers will expand as we move into the afternoon with some embedded thunderstorms. Cloudy conditions for today will help keep our temps below seasonal. Temps will climb into the 60’s for this afternoon. Rain will move to the north and northeast for this evening. By Saturday, isolated rain showers will favor the north and to the east.

Overall, temps look to remain in the 70’s for this weekend with a much calmer forecast. Models indicated that we will dry out after this rain for the next seven days.

Happy Friday.

Maria Pasillas