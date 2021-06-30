Starting July on a cool note and the active weather pattern continues

Good morning folks!

A Dense Fog Advisory this Wednesday morning as portions of the Panhandle is seeing visibility as low a quarter of a mile. This will begin to lift through mid-morning as the advisory goes into 10 a.m. today. Scattered showers will begin to develop once again this afternoon as we continue to sit in the same upper-level pattern that we’ve had the past couple of days. Showers will move from the south and track north. Some embedded storms will be possible once again. Now those scattered storms will become more isolated towards the late hours today.

A cool start to July as another front will move through the Panhandle late Thursday. Temps will run in the 80’s for the rest of the week with a chance of precipiation.

Have a great day.