Possible thunderstorms and late weekend heat

Today will see a weak cold front sagging south across the area – acting as a focal point for isolated thunderstorms. At this juncture, severe weather should be limited to one or two cells pulsing strong with pockets of hail, sudden downburst winds, and brief rainfall. All activity should exit the Panhandles this evening. Of course, if you have a thunderstorm near your location, seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern! Regarding temperatures, today should be mild with relatively light winds, and highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Speaking of mild, tomorrow will be a beautiful day with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the 70’s area wide. Sunday and Monday will continue to warm with highs well into the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s, for both days. The big negative will be windy conditions and wildfire threats. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris