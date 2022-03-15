Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and under a clear sky. Calm conditions are expected today for most of the area with some breezy conditions to the NW. Sunny conditions will persist through the day with spring temps back today and tomorrow. Highs will be a mix of upper 60s to low 70s. By tomorrow expect a few 80s across the Panhandle. Spring rain showers also look to return to the region this Thursday. A low pressure system is forecasted to track through the heart of the area brining us so moisture. Areas still favored are the ones to the north, but our southern counties could still receive light rain as the system moves through.

Temps will fall on Thursday but will increase back to those 70s as we start the Spring season! Next chance of moisture looks to return on Monday.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas