Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40s. A pleasant start to the morning with Spring-like temps for the afternoon in the 60’s. Some enjoyable conditions are in the forecast for today as light winds and sunshine will dominate the region. Warmer temps for Tuesday as 70’s return to the Panhandle, the downside will be those winds beginning to increase. Winds will be windy for Tuesday and Wednesday as a front looks to push through by Wednesday. This will drop our temps back to the 50’s, but even then, remain around seasonal to slightly above normal. Temps will rebound back into the upper 60’s for the weekend with breezy winds. Note that we do have warm temps continuing through our 8–14-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Let’s see how the last week of the month will treat us as we get closer to the end of the month.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas