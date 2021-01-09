Snowy Saturday night on the way!

As we have advertised throughout this week – the weather will turn active, as another cold front plows south through the Panhandles. And this time around, there will be a potent upper-level low arriving from the west increasing the chances of wintry precipitation. As of this writing, the window of opportunity will be from late this afternoon through midday tomorrow. The precipitation could start out as a rain/snow mix, switching over to all snow by tonight. The snow looks to continue into early tomorrow morning, before ending from northwest to southeast by noon. Any amounts of snow will be determined by the exact path of the upper-level low, and the duration of the event. At this point in time, our western counties along the New Mexico boarder – extending down toward Lubbock stand to see higher accumulations of snow, while east of there the amounts will be less. For example, 1 to 4 inches could be commonplace for many locations, including Amarillo, while 4 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts could occur out along the state-line.

Temperature-wise, the 30’s and low 40’s will be in place for both today and tomorrow. The 40’s and low 50’s look to return on Monday, followed by sunshine and mid-50’s for Tuesday.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris