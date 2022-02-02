Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. Winds will continue to be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. Arctic air continues to settle across the region and temperatures will be brutal for the next few days with wind chill values falling below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place until Thursday as values will fall in the negative teens with local -20s.

Still tracking snow potential starting this morning so if you are going to be heading out the door for your early commute be sure to give yourself extra time to make it safe to your destination. Highest amount of snow will for our northern counties. Central parts of the viewing area still looking at 3-5 inches possible. First round of snow will be today into the evening. The second round of snow will come in tonight into Thursday morning. Use caution if traveling.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas