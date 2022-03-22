Good morning, folks!

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 7 AM this morning. We are still tracking some snow this morning and low visibility due to high winds. Visibility has been reduced to less than a mile for portions of the interstate, especially for us here in Amarillo and to the northwest. Snow is expected to come to an end as we approach mid-morning. As snow will cover the ground and cloud cover will persist, temperatures will be well below average for this time of year. Highs will range in the 40s to 50s for this afternoon and windy conditions will continue.

Much needed moisture came down yesterday and overnight. However, as far as the rest of the workweek, we are tracking a warming trend into Friday. Highs will be back into the 70s and the possibility of those 80s as we start the next work week.

Stay Safe,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas