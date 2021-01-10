Snow Accumulation Here in the Panhandle

We woke up in a winter wonderland here in the Panhandle with lows in the 20s with most us receiving anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow. The drier air aloft did however end up cutting off all further snowfall chances this afternoon. We have hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibility within our region, so take precaution.

Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with lows in the 20s.

We can expect cloudy conditions to clear by noon tomorrow. Sunny conditions will follow with highs in the 40s. And as we make our way into Tuesday, we’ll begin to see more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.