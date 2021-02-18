The bitter cold is slowing leaving

Once more, overnight lows will start out in the frigid single digits and low teens. As the day unfolds, freezing fog could develop over the existing snowpack with pockets of light flurries around Amarillo and Borger. The reason? Rising steam condensing out little snowflakes into the sub-freezing air from close-by powerplants. After the fog lifts, a partly cloudy sky is anticipated with temperatures slowly moderating into the 20’s and low 30’s. Tomorrow may witness the same conditions with freezing fog developing over the snowpack through midmorning. During the afternoon hours, however, plenty of sunshine will be seen with melting snow, and temperatures warming into the 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s. Of course, the 30’s will be over the slushy snowpack.

Saturday should continue to warm with highs in the 40’s, 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. The 50’s and low 60’s will occur over drying ground, where the snow is mostly melted. Sunday could see a little bit of a setback with temperatures cooling into the 40’s area wide, while Monday and Tuesday look pleasant, with a range of 50’s, 60’s, and even a few low 70’s.

Lastly, driving conditions will continue to be lousy for the next couple of days on the slushy melting snowpack. Don’t let your guard down, slow way down, and drive very cautiously. Also, bundle up, the mornings will still be frigid through Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris