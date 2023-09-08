Hello everyone!

Another hot afternoon is underway with sunshine, breezy northeast winds of 10 to 25 mph, and temperatures heating back into the 90’s. if Amarillo hits 98 degrees, this number would tie the record high of 98 from 1985. Some locations across our southern counties might still reach the century mark, or slightly hotter. Tomorrow looks to be a muggy and much more comfortable day with a partly sunny sky, light northeast winds, and highs in the 80’s and low 90’s. Sunday will be the same, while much of this upcoming week may stay in the lovely 70’s and low 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow night and Sunday night. Additional showers and thunderstorms look probable on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. As of this writing, severe weather should be minimal. But as always, stay weather aware if a storm is near your location. Sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone! Chief Meteorologist John Harris