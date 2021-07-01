Slow showers and storms this evening, flooding a concern

Good morning and happy Friday eve!

We are still sitting in an active weather pattern were storms and showers have developed each day over the past few days. Today will be no exception as a front will move slowly into the Panhandle. This will create some slow moving storms and showers. By the late hours there is a greater chance for these storms to produce some heavy rainfall as the track south. Therefore, flooding will be a concern as the ground continues to be very saturated for portions of the Panhandle.

Temperatures will still run well below average with the viewing area seeing 80’s for this afternoon. After this front, temps will fall back to the 70’s for Friday. Overall, the chance for rain next week looks to be more isolated than the scattered rain we have recently had.

Have a great day.