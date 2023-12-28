Good afternoon, everyone!

We will continue to track cool and breezy conditions today. Temperatures reached the 40s and 50s. Light flurries are a possibility in our northeastern counties of the Panhandles. Only light to no accumulation will be possible from this event. As we head into the late evening today, winds will start to decrease becoming light less than 10 mph.

Morning temperatures for Friday will be frigid in the 20s across the High Plains. Light to breezy winds are anticipated on Friday afternoon, along with cool temperatures in the 50s. We are tracking mild temps in the low 60s for Saturday. We will have a frontal boundary move through Saturday night, which will decrease temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for the upcoming holiday. We will top out in the upper 40s for New Year’s Eve and low 50’s for New Year’s Day. The slight chance for moisture on Tuesday is still in the forecast. The latest models are showing mixed showers (rain/snow) throughout the day on Tuesday. We will keep you posted. Have a great and safe rest of your Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel