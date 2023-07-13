Hello everyone!

The 100’s should recede to the south for the next few days, as our hot ridge of high pressure reorganizes to the west. In its wake, a weak cool front will drift in from the north with widely scattered thunderstorms developing for this afternoon and tonight. Additional storms look possible for tomorrow afternoon, and Saturday. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rainfall. As always, be weather aware, and seek shelter in a substantial building, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Circling back to the temperatures, today and tomorrow should top out in the mid to upper 90’s, while the upper 80’s and low 90’s will be commonplace over the weekend. Unfortunately, the upper 90’s and low 100’s look to return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris