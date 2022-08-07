Good Sunday morning, everyone!

We are waking up to mild weather with lows around 70. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating back into the 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 97. Tomorrow, however, looks to turn cooler with north winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. The low to mid 90’s should continue for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation – scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow through Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected, but stay alert to sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.

Have a safe and enjoyable ‘rest of the weekend’ everyone and try to stay cool!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris