Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. After a very hot Labor Day with record breaking temps, we are forecasting cooler temps today across the region. This is due to a weak cold front that is pushing through the area this morning. Temps are still forecasted to be above normal in the 90s. Conditions will include sunny skies and light winds. As the front does move through, winds may pickup slightly, but overall calmer than Monday. The heat will return for Thursday with widespread triple-digit temps. Then over the weekend, another front rolls in. This will not only drop our temps but could also begin to increase out precipitation chances. Models are indicating a change in our weather pattern by the end of the second week of September. Details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas