Good morning, everyone!

This will be one of the last cool to mild starts for the next couple of mornings. Morning temps for the next few days will be in the 30s. We will continue to track above-average temperatures this afternoon, but it will be slightly cooler today due to a cold front. In front and behind the cold front, we are anticipating breezy winds between 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 25-30 mph. Afternoon temps will range from the upper 60s to upper 80s. For today, dry weather conditions will continue. There is some great news for tomorrow. The latest models are showing light rain passing showers for the morning and afternoon on Thursday. As of this time, the latest trends are showing a near 15% chance for precipitation, which also means there is an 85% chance for the precipitation to not occur. Confidence is low due to the dry air aloft, at this time. As we wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will be chilly in the 30s and 40s throughout the High Plains. We could also have a few possible rain showers in our southern counties tomorrow morning. Accumulation is expected to remain light. Temps will be unseasonably cool as we end the workweek. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel