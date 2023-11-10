Good morning, everyone!

It will be a chilly start this morning with some partly cloudy skies. Our northern counties this morning will be near freezing. temps will linger in the 50s for the midday. Our afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the low 60s. Our cooler temps will linger in the western counties. As of this time, we have around a 20% chance for precipitation. A shortwave trough will push through the area, which will bring in low to mid-level moisture. Accumulation for this afternoon will remain light, but the “heavier” portions will be for the western counties, along the New Mexico and Texas state line. We’re anticipating a wintry mix along the NM/TX state line with pockets of freezing rain and maybe a few flurries. As the system heads towards the east, light rain showers will be more prominent due to the slightly warmer temps in the central portions of the area. As we wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures will be chilly, once again, in the 30s and 40s.

The Veteran’s Day parade in Downtown Amarillo will be happening at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Temps for the start of the parade will be in the upper 40s. As we start this next week, temperatures will increase into the 60s. Unfortunately, the dry weather conditions will return back into the forecast for the following week. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel