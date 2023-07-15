Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm below seasonal day in the 80’s. For this evening, we are expecting widely scattered thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm, Marginal, and Slight risk for severe weather. The main area of concern for severe weather will be in our western counties. Main threats will be pockets of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding. The tornado threat for today is low but not absent. For tomorrow morning, some of us could wake up to some early morning showers. Temperatures for Sunday morning will be mild in the 60’s. Tomorrow’s afternoon temps will be warm in the 80’s and low 90’s. We are looking at a break from the thunderstorms for the start of the workweek. On Tuesday, it will be a hot and windy day with temps for the Amarillo area in the 100’s. Be weather aware this evening. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel