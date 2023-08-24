Hello everyone!

This afternoon will continue to be sunny, breezy, and hot with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out near 95. Tomorrow will be hot with highs near 100, while a cool front moves in over the weekend. Saturday could see a wide range of temperatures with our northern counties holding steady in the 80’s, while our southern locations will still top out around the century mark. Amarillo looks to gain a north wind before noon, keeping our numbers around 90, or just slightly warmer. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday might stay in the 80’s, followed by a return to the 90’s by midweek.

Regarding rain chances – computer guidance suggests a slight chance of thunderstorms for Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to possibly marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours. The chance of rain for Amarillo is roughly 40 percent.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris